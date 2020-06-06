Comments
California Highway Patrol will be closing down the Stadium Way on- and off-ramps and Hill
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A brush fire broke out in the Elysian Park neighborhood of central Los Angeles near the northbound 110 Freeway at Solana Avenue.
No structures were impacted and no injuries have been reported.
Approximately two acres were burning uphill with 5 to 10 miles per hour winds.
California Highway Patrol will be closing down the Stadium Way on- and off-ramps and Hill
Street on-ramp.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Please check back for updates.