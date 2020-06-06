POMONA (CBSLA) — Authorities are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the conviction of two suspects who attempted to rob a letter carrier at gunpoint.
The incident, which was caught on video, unfolded on May 29, around 11 a.m., in the the 600 E. Jefferson Avenue block in Pomona.
Footage shows the letter carrier near his vehicle when he was approached by one suspect, then a second.
The suspects are described as two young black males with a thin build. The suspects drove off in an older model, silver Toyota Corolla with damage on the right front bumper and no front or rear license plates. Authorities said the suspect vehicle was described as having a loud engine.
Anyone with more information was asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3081950. All information will be kept confidential, authorities said.