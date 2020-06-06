Comments (5)
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As early as next Friday, bars across California will be allowed to reopen.
Gyms will also be allowed to reopen across the state, with limited occupancy, increased cleaning, and social distancing.
California says it will still be up to individual counties to make the call on whether or not they are ready to reopen these establishments, basing that decision on their ability to manage an expected increase in coronavirus cases once more people get back in public.
Below are links to guidelines and advice by industry:
- Agriculture
- Auto dealerships
- Childcare
- Communications
- Construction
- Day camps
- Delivery services
- Energy and utilities
- Family friendly practices for employers
- Food packing
- Hotels
- Life sciences
- Limited services
- Music, film, TV production
- Logistics and warehouse facilities
- Mining and logging
- Office workspaces
- Outdoor museums
- Places of worship
- Ports
- Pro sports
- Public transit
- Real estate
- Retail
- Support for working families
- Shopping centers