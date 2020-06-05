LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus Friday, while Ventura County reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 474 newly confirmed cases and 10 more fatalities Friday after not releasing an update Thursday, bringing countywide totals to 8,777 cases and 355 deaths.
Of the 221 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19, 71 were being treated in intensive care units, though the county also reported that 5,161 people had recovered from the illness.
RELATED: California To Allow Schools, Gyms And Bars Reopen Next Week
San Bernardino County reported an additional 137 cases and seven deaths, bringing countywide totals to 5,930 cases and 217 deaths.
Ventura County reported 45 new cases, bringing its totals to 1,261 cases and 35 deaths. The county reported 971 have recovered.
The county said 25 people were hospitalized, with 10 in intensive care units.
As of Friday evening, 131,138 Riverside County residents had been tested, 70,582 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 30,891 Ventura County residents had been tested.