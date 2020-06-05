



— Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian is resigning from the San Francisco-based website’s board and urges the company to replace him with a black candidate.

Ohanian announced his resignation on his website saying, “I co-founded Reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging. It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country.”

On Friday, he shared a video to Twitter and Instagram saying, “I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: ‘What did you do?'”

“I’ve resigned as a member of the Reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate,” he said.

Ohanian said he will also “use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate,” starting by donating $1 million to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp.

“I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now. To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop,” he said.

Ohanian is married to tennis star Serena Williams. The couple has one daughter together.