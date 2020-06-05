LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian is resigning from the San Francisco-based website’s board and urges the company to replace him with a black candidate.
Ohanian announced his resignation on his website saying, “I co-founded Reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging. It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country.”
On Friday, he shared a video to Twitter and Instagram saying, “I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: ‘What did you do?'”
“I’ve resigned as a member of the Reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate,” he said.
Ohanian said he will also “use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate,” starting by donating $1 million to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp.
Ohanian is married to tennis star Serena Williams. The couple has one daughter together.