LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 28-year-old Palmdale man was charged Friday with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at multiple Los Angeles Police Department officers on Sunday.
According to the LAPD, officers were responding to a radio call in the 400 block of Lincoln Boulevard when they heard gunshots directly behind them. One of the officers said she then felt a pain in her left foot and realized she had suffered an injury from ricochet.
Two additional officers reported they were shot at while holding the perimeter and directing traffic around the initial shooting. The officers parked their vehicle at Lincoln Boulevard and Machado Street, just north of the original shooting. Two bullets struck the passenger side door of the police vehicle.
Robbery Homicide Division detectives found security video of the suspected vehicle, and on June 3 officers in downtown L.A. spotted a vehicle matching the description driving among protesters.
The vehicle was stopped, and Gabriel Estrada was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder.
The District Attorney’s office Friday charged Estrada with five counts of attempted murder, one count for each of the four officers and the fifth count for a civilian who was standing with the officers at the time of the shooting.