REDLANDS (CBSLA) – A large three-alarm commercial fire broke out in Redlands early Friday morning.
The blaze was reported at 5:30 a.m. in the area of the 10 Freeway and Mountain View Avenue.
Video from the scene showed huge flames and plumes of black smoke shooting hundreds of feet into the air as Redlands Fire Department crews battled the blaze.
The 10 Freeway was shut down in both directions, Caltrans reports. The eastbound side was closed at Mountain View Avenue and the westbound side was closed at California Street. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.
Its unclear who the building belongs to. There were several Amazon big rigs parked outside which also caught fire.
The exact circumstances and a cause for the blaze were not immediately confirmed.
