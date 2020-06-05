Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man in Norwalk early Friday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 16000 block of Longworth Avenue at 3:11 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was not immediately identified.
The circumstances of the shooting were not confirmed. There was no word on a motive or any suspect information.