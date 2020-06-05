LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Friday that 307 employees and 2,383 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
According to numbers released Friday, 398 employees are currently quarantined and 1,616 have returned to work.
Of the employees who tested positive, 218 are sworn personnel and the remainder are professional or “civilian” personnel. Of those in quarantine, 284 are sworn personnel.
Meanwhile, 4,936 inmates are currently quarantined, and 200 have been isolated.
Of those in isolation, 154 have tested positive and the remainder have been tested and are awaiting results.
According to the sheriff’s department, “individuals who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher and are exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,” have been in isolation while individuals in close contact with a person currently under observation have been quarantined.
More information is available at lasd.org/covid19updates.
