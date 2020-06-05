Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Six courthouses in Los Angeles County reopened Friday after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the L.A. Superior Court, the following courthouses are open:
- The Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse, 275 Magnolia Ave., Long Beach.
- The Hollywood Courthouse, 5925 Hollywood Blvd.
- The Inglewood Courthouse, 110 Regent St.
- The Inglewood Juvenile Courthouse, 110 Regent St.
- The Stanley Mosk Courthouse, 111 N. Hill St., Los Angeles
- The Pasadena Courthouse, 300 E. Walnut
The county Superior Court system partially reopened in late March for what were deemed “essential and emergency” functions amid the coronavirus outbreak.
However, until Friday, all civil and criminal jury and non-jury trials had been suspended.