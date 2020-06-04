



– An Orange County law firm that specializes in workman’s comp says the pandemic and the George Floyd protests have increased their demand for staffing.

The Alvandi Group in Irvine is looking to hire about 50 people in the coming weeks and months as CEO Gil Avandi says the firm is being “inundated with calls left and right”.

“Between all the things going on for first responders, the number one concern is making sure they are taking care of as far workers comp claims they have, whether it be COVID, whether it be because of the riots, or be it just the stress and anxiety of being in the workplace right now,” said Avandi.

He says some clients include police officers that have been injured in the midst of riots and protests, nurses that have been on the front lines of the pandemic and “have either caught the virus or they have gone through so much stress or anxiety”.

Avandi has open positions for attorneys, paralegals, receptionist and employees that scan mail and make house visits to clients that may not be able to travel due to injury or health.

The firm was started in 2007 and has offices in Los Angeles, Ontario, San Bernardino and Orange counties.

Alvandi says the need for their services is expanding as California faces multiple crises.

“We want people to understand that the clients that call us are in bad state so they need to be compassionate they need to be understanding, and they have to be helpful,” he said.

On-the-job training is available to candidates who have a passion for working and helping people, he added.

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the Alvandi Group website or by calling 800-300-2121.