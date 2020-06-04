Comments
HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – Firefighters were able to get a handle on a brush fire which broke out in the Turnbull Canyon area of Hacienda Heights Thursday morning.
HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – Firefighters were able to get a handle on a brush fire which broke out in the Turnbull Canyon area of Hacienda Heights Thursday morning.
The blaze was first reported at about 2 a.m. in the area of Skyline Drive and Turnbull Canyon Road.
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded with a ground and air attack, and by about 4:30 a.m., had stopped the fire’s forward progress, holding it at 3 ½ acres.
Turnbull Canyon Road was closed. No homes were threatened and there was no word of any evacuations.
As of 5 a.m., the blaze was 70 percent contained, with crews working to get full containment and mop up any potential hot spots.
The Whittier Police Department also assisted in the response.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.