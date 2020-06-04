Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — San Bernardino reported an additional death related the novel coronavirus Thursday, while Ventura County reported new cases.
San Bernardino County reported an additional 143 cases and one death, bringing countywide totals to 5,793 cases and 210 deaths.
Ventura County reported 26 new cases Thursday, bringing its totals to 1,216 cases and 35 deaths. Of those cases, 952 have recovered. There were 229 active cases under quarantine.
The county said 21 people were currently hospitalized, with eight in intensive care units.
As of Thursday evening, 69,266 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 30,025 Ventura County residents had been tested.
Riverside County did not release an update Thursday.