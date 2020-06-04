SANTA ANA (CNS) — Orange County’s chief health officer announced Tuesday that there has been an uptick in “community transmission” of the coronavirus since stay-at-home orders have been relaxed.
“We are seeing an increase in community transmission,” she said. “I also think our hospitalization rates have been trending up,” said Orange County’s chief health officer Dr. Nichole Quick.
Quick also defended her order to require masks for residents after coming under fire from Supervisor Don Wagner.
“It can help prevent the transmission of COVID-19. There is evidence to support that and I feel strongly we need a face-covering order in place as we continue to send people out into more social interactions,” Quick said.
As of Wednesday, health officials reported an additional 8 coronavirus-related deaths bringing the total number of fatalities to 158.
Officials also reported 137 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number to 6,678.
The number of hospitalized patients jumped from 240 on Tuesday to 279 on Wednesday with the number of patients in intensive care rising from 97 to 120.
Seven of the eight fatalities involved skilled nursing home residents, as officials grapple with outbreaks at 26 skilled nursing homes, three assisted living facilities and two care homes.
The number of people tested for the virus in the county stood at 140,843.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)