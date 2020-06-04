



New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees stirred up a storm of responses Wednesday evening after a clip of his interview with Yahoo Finance made the rounds online. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James responded to Brees, calling him out and saying “you literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?”

In the clip, Brees was asked for his thoughts on NFL players possibly continuing to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality when the season resumes. Brees said that he “will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

James quote tweeted the clip and said: “WOW man. Is it still surprising at this point? Sure isn’t. You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of (flag emoji) and our soldiers (men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those men who fought as well for this country. I asked him question about it and thank him all the time for his commitement. He never found Kap peaceful protest offensive because he and I both know what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong! God bless you.”



WOW MAN!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of 🇺🇸 and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those https://t.co/pvUWPmh4s8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

men who fought as well for this country. I asked him question about it and thank him all the time for his commitement. He never found Kap peaceful protest offensive because he and I both know what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong! God bless you. 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

James was one of many players that called out Brees in the wake of his comments, with some reminding the Saints QB that it was former Seahawks long snapper and Green Beret Nate Boyer who suggested Kaepernick take a knee as a sign of respect while protesting peacefully.

Brees issued an apology early Thursday morning.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBA1P3gHpT_/?igshid=1qstwzxn87p2n