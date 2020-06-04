LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday asked protesters who believe they were victims of excessive force by officers to file a complaint with the department or its inspector general.
“Protests, marches and demonstrations over the last several days have been often dynamic and at times dangerous situations for both officers and demonstrators,” a statement posted to Twitter said. “A number of these gatherings have unfortunately devolved into chaos with rocks, bottles and other projectiles being launched at police officers, who have sustained injuries that range from cuts and bruises to a fractured skull.”
The department acknowledged that a number of videos had been shared on social media showing officers striking protesters with their batons and shooting rubber bullets at them.
Mayor Eric Garcetti, Tuesday, said he had directed the department to minimize its use of force on demonstrators.
In the post, LAPD promised a thorough investigation and to hold officers accountable for their actions, though many who commented on the post urged those with videos of suspected excessive force or who have been victimized to instead contact a lawyer.
Those interested in filing an official complaint can do so by calling the Professional Standards Bureau at 1-800-339-6868 or the Office of the Inspector General at 213-893-6400 or oigcompl@lapdonline.org.
