Comments
FONTANA (CBSLA) — A Fontana police officer has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old female.
FONTANA (CBSLA) — A Fontana police officer has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old female.
Nicholas Shawn Stark, 28, is facing the charge of rape of a minor by intoxication. He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on a bail of $250,00.00.
According to officials, the crime occurred before Stark was hired by the Fontana Police Department.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the FPD with the investigation.
Any additional victims or anyone with information is urged to contact the Specialized Investigation Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. If anyone wishes to remain anonymous, they are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).