



— The trails at Eaton Canyon in Altadena will open Saturday with timed entry reservations after being closed on Memorial Day due to large crowds.

“Reservations will help keep the Eaton Canyon trails from becoming overcrowded and allow enough space for trail users to maintain physical distancing of six feet, in accordance with current COVID-19 restrictions,” according to a Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation statement.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Eaton Canyon Natural Areas and Trails were shut down for a portion of Sunday and all of Monday due to “overwhelming crowds,” the Los Angeles County Department of Parks & Recreation announced.

The parks department had added trail monitors and horse-mounted patrols in anticipation of the busy weekend, but it was not enough. The closure included all natural areas, the nature center, and all trails.

Timed entry reservations will be available for three-hour increments: 8-11 a.m., 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and 2-5 p.m. Each time slot is being limited to 85 reservations to prevent overcrowding.

According to county parks officials, each reservation will allow entry for one vehicle, or up to four people walking in, and groups should be limited to members of the same household.

To make a free reservation, visit reservations.lacounty.gov.

Reservations must be made the day before a visit as no same-day reservations will be allowed.

