NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — A Newport Beach man turned himself into police Thursday after being caught on camera waving a gun in the air near demonstrators gathered to protest police brutality after the recent killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
The man, identified as Travis White, is a Newport Beach realtor was captured on video holding a gun above his head and walking backwards after a verbal altercation with some protesters on the sidewalk at Newport Boulevard and 30th Street.
“He said Black lives didn’t matter and to get the [expletive] out of the city, so I tried to fight him,” Shea Musiime said. “And he then opened his backpack and pulled out a pretty big pistol and put it in my face, so I jumped behind the car.”
“At first the guy had the gun pointed at us,” Chris Marti said. “He basically pointed it at us, cocked it back and that was before I looked, and then by the time I turned around, he had the gun in the air. He wasn’t saying anything and he was scared, and that’s when he ran away.”
There were no shots fired.
Police said White was booked on suspicion of making criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon.