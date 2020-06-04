Caught On Camera: Newport Beach Man Arrested After Video Shows Him Waving Gun Near Protesters Police said Travis White was booked on suspicion of making criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon.

People Making A Difference: Michigan College Student Raises $100K For Long Beach Business Burned During Sunday RiotsIt was not immediately clear if Anderson would be able to rebuild her studio where it was or if she will be forced to rebuild in a new location, but she said she was thankful for the outpouring of support.