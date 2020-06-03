LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After being shuttered for more than two-and-a-half months since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, several Los Angeles County libraries will reopen next week, but for curbside pickup only.
The L.A. County Library system announced that 24 of its libraries will reopen beginning Monday, June 8, for sidewalk pickup service.
Holds can be picked up between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at those 24 locations.
Its the first step in a phased reopening of all 86 of its libraries.
Meanwhile, all libraries in the city of L.A. Public Library system remain closed to patrons, with no indication on when they will reopen.
The county libraries that will reopen Monday are:
AC Bilbrew
Agoura Hills
Angelo M. Iacoboni
Avalon
Baldwin Park
Carson
Claremont Helen Renwick
Culver City Julian Dixon
Diamond Bar
East Los Angeles
Huntington Park
La Crescenta
Lancaster
Lawndale
Leland R. Weaver
Manhattan Beach
Montebello
Norwalk Express
Rosemead
Rowland Heights
Stevenson Ranch
View Park Bebe Moore Campbell
West Covina
West Hollywood