SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Multiple protests over the death of George Floyd are expected to take place in Orange County Wednesday.
There appear to be several protests scheduled in Newport Beach, Garden Grove, Anaheim and Irvine.
The Newport Beach Police Department Tuesday night reported that “there have been recent social media posts indicating the likelihood of protests throughout the Orange County region tomorrow…the professional men and women of the Newport Beach Police Department are prepared to provide a safe environment and protect the First Amendment right of all people to protest peacefully.”
While L.A. County has seen considerably more activity since the protesting ramped up over the weekend, several O.C. cities have also been under mandatory curfew orders. On Saturday night, hundreds of protests gathered in Santa Ana, with some throwing mortars, rocks and bottles at police.
RELATED: Long Line Forms At OC Gun Shop As Unrest Continues
So far, the list of Wednesday’s protests include:
- 10 a.m. Anaheim City Hall
- Noon: Newport Beach’s Corona del Mar community, at Macarthur Boulevard and the Pacific Coast Highway.
- 2 p.m. Newport Beach Pier
- 3 p.m. Outside Garden Grove City Hall
- 4 p.m. Outside the Irvine Civic Center
- 5 p.m. Newport Beach’s Back Bay View Park.