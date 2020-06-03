



– Investigators are trying to piece together a chaotic series of events involving a gunfight which preceded a police pursuit in the Florence area of South Los Angeles early Wednesday morning.

The incident began at around 12:20 a.m. when Los Angeles police responded to a report of a shooting in the West 87th Street and Broadway.

Police arrived on scene as gunfire was being exchanged in the street between several suspects, police said. At least one officer also fired their weapon.

Following the gunfire, a pursuit took place which ended in a crash in San Pedro. Two people were detained, one of whom had a canine bite.

“There were some people detained, we’re still trying to figure out if they’re victims or witnesses, what they saw, how where they involved, we’re still trying to find out,” LAPD Lt. Chris Ramirez told reporters.

Police initially reported that one suspect had been shot in the head, but in his briefing, Ramirez said it was still unclear if and how many people sustained gunshot wounds.

Detectives were investigating several different crime scenes.

The circumstances of the initial shooting that prompted the callout were unclear. Police did not confirm the number of people arrested.

The incident was not believed to be connected to the George Floyd protests or the looting which have been taking place across the region.