LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodger Stadium joined Angelenos on Wednesday night in calling attention to the death of George Floyd after days of protests against police brutality.
Tonight, the Dodgers joined families across Los Angeles in shining our Dodger Stadium lights into the sky at 9 pm for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in recognition of George Floyd. The Dodgers join all Angelenos in this peaceful display of unity to shine a light in the darkness. pic.twitter.com/sGlM6UpuXi
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 4, 2020
Starting at 9 p.m., the stadium lit up for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the amount of time a police officer was kneeling into Floyd’s neck as he was being arrested on May 25, shortly before his death.
On the streets, others shined flashlights to the sky for the same amount on time in honor of Floyd’s memory and part of calls for justice in the cases of African Americans who have died at the hands of police.
The tribute was organized by Coming to the Table, an organization focused on healing from racial trauma.
The Los Angeles Dodgers shared a message calling for unity and justice in an earlier Tweet this week, saying, “As we stood with Jackie Robinson to overcome the barrier of racism, we all stand with all Americans who will no longer tolerate the evils of racism and social injustice in our society. We must remain dedicated to the pursuit of freedom, equality, and justice for all.”