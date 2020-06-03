LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Some Los Angeles County COVID-19 testing sites had limited hours Wednesday due to safety concerns.
The testing site at Bellflower City Hall will close at 11 a.m., while the site at the Charles R. Drew University Campus will close at 2:30 p.m.
The Hawthorne Medical Center site at Betty Ainsworth Sports Center will close at 4 p.m.
The following sites will close at 5 p.m.:
— Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive;
— ChapCare Pasadena, 1595 N. Lake Ave.;
— ChapCare Vacco Health Center, 10408 Vacco St., South El Monte;
— Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, 1000 W. Carson St., Torrance;
— Los Angeles County-Crenshaw, 3606 W. Exposition Blvd.;
— Santa Monica College, 2800 Airport Ave.; and
— West Jordan High School, 171 W. Bort St., Long Beach.
The testing site at the South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach will be closed Wednesday.
On Monday and Tuesday, the Dodger Stadium testing site was the only open location in the county.
“Los Angeles County is in the midst of fighting an unprecedented pandemic while also facing a state of emergency that impacts public safety. Public health remains a key concern and testing remains a priority as we continue to battle the coronavirus,” Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, said Monday.
“We need to ensure our testing sites are safe for both patients and staff.”
Updated information on closures can be found at covid19.lacounty.gov.
