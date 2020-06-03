



— Former President Barack Obama gave remarks in response to the nationwide protests for racial justice on Wednesday during a virtual town hall.

He emphasized the mixture of emotions that are emerging as history-making demonstrations have erupted across all 50 states and throughout the world.

“In some ways as tragic as these past few weeks have been, as difficult and scary and uncertain as they’ve been, they’ve also been an incredible opportunity for people to be awakened to some of these underlying trends,” Obama said. “And they offer an opportunity for us to all work together to tackle, to take them on, to change America and make it live up to its highest ideals.”

Thousands of people have been marching and demanding justice throughout the Los Angeles area for nearly a week following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Floyd, an African American man, died shortly after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes during an arrest.

For complete coverage of the situation in Minneapolis visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.

Protesters taking to the streets have also been demanding justice for deaths before Floyd’s, including Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other African Americans who died at the hand of police officers.

“Every step of progress in this country, every expansion of freedom, every expression of our deepest ideals, has been won through efforts that made the status quo uncomfortable. And we should all be thankful for folks who are willing in a peaceful, disciplined way to be out there making a difference,” Obama said.

“Keep working. And stay hopeful,” Obama told protesters. “Don’t get disheartened because this is a marathon, not a sprint. But the fact that people are paying attention provides an opportunity to educate, activate, mobilize and act.”

In many areas, protests were largely peaceful but then smaller, unaffiliated groups broke off and resorted to violence that came about in looting, vandalism and arson.

The former president urged protesters, in addition to peacefully marching, to also show out at the polls.

“To bring about real change, we both have to highlight a problem and make people in power uncomfortable,” he said. “We also have to translate that into practical solutions and laws that can be implemented.

Speaking directly to young black men and women in the country, Obama said, “I want you to know that you matter. I want you to know that your lives matter, that your dreams matter.”

Earlier this week, former presidents Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush also addressed Floyd’s death and the widespread protests that followed.