SEARLES VALLEY (CBSLA) — A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck in San Bernardino County Wednesday night.
The quake struck at about 6:30 p.m. about 10 miles south of Searles Valley, near Ridgecrest, and at a depth of nearly 4.3 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The temblor was felt throughout surrounding counties.
Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said in a tweet that the temblor was at the very southern end of the aftershock zone.
Yes, an earthquake. A M5.5 at the very southern end of the 2019 Ridgecrest aftershock zone. This is a large late aftershock – do you remember that I said these are common?
— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) June 4, 2020
There were no immediate reports of damage.