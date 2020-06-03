CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Earthquake, San Bernardino, Searles Valley

SEARLES VALLEY (CBSLA) — A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck in San Bernardino County Wednesday night.

The quake struck at about 6:30 p.m. about 10 miles south of Searles Valley, near Ridgecrest, and at a depth of nearly 4.3 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor was felt throughout surrounding counties.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said in a tweet that the temblor was at the very southern end of the aftershock zone.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Comments (3)

Leave a Reply