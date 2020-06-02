LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The University of Southern California announced that it plans to begin its in-person fall semester on Aug. 17, one week earlier than originally scheduled.

“Well before the end of this last semester, we gathered hundreds of people from across our university to begin looking at how we could come back safely in the fall,” University President Carol L. Folt said in a letter. “We have spoken with many colleagues – faculty, students, staff, community members, and public health officials to understand issues and challenges faced here on campus and across our city.”

All classes, including final exams for the semester, will end by Thanksgiving in an attempt to minimize the spread of the virus, “particularly as the flu season commences.” There will be no fall break.

“Please understand that these plans remain contingent on several factors, including the continued spread of COVID-19, and the health orders from state and local authorities,” Folt said. “So, things could change, but we are excited to move forward and to have you back.”

The university said almost all in-person classes will also be offered online to provide more flexibility, residence halls and on-campus dining facilities would be modified and traffic flow and pedestrian walkways would be marked to limit congestion.

“Our health and safety procedures will be guided by the LA County Department of Health, and our own internal Health Policy leadership team, and will be focused on safeguarding individuals and the community,” Folt said.

Face coverings will be mandatory for anyone on campus and in the classroom.