LOS ANGELES (CNS) — One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and two others were in custody Monday night following an officer-involved shooting in the Adams-Normandie area of Los Angeles.
An officer also suffered a minor injury in the shootout.
The shooting occurred near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 22nd Street, near the 10 Freeway around 9:25 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Southwest Division narcotics officers in plain clothes drove into a Chevron gas station. As they drove toward the gas pumps,
two suspects armed with guns opened fire on the officers, who then returned fire, police said.
One suspect was hit by gunfire and taken into custody. The second suspect tried to run away but was quickly captured.
A third suspect surrendered to officers, police said.
The wounded suspect was taken to a hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics with stable vital signs, police said.
The names of the suspects or the wounded officer were not immediately disclosed.
One of the officers suffered a minor graze wound and was taken to a hospital, the LAPD said.
Two guns were recovered at the scene.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)