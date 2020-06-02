LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths related the novel coronavirus Tuesday, while Ventura County reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 173 newly confirmed cases and 11 more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 8,155 cases and 342 deaths.
Of the 203 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, 62 were being treated in intensive care units. The county reported 4,804 people have recovered from the illness.
San Bernardino County reported an additional 146 cases and four deaths, bringing countywide totals to 5,501 cases and 208 deaths.
Ventura County reported 12 new cases Tuesday, bringing its totals to 1,164 cases and 34 deaths. Of those cases, 886 have recovered. There were 244 active cases under quarantine.
The county said 19 people were currently hospitalized, with 11 in intensive care units.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 123,022 Riverside County residents had been tested, 64,604 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 28, 367 Ventura County residents had been tested.