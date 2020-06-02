SANTA ANA (CNS) — The coronavirus death toll in Orange County climbed to 150 Tuesday after officials reported three more fatalities.
Officials also reported 100 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of cases to 6,574.
The number of hospitalized patients jumped to 240 Tuesday with the number of patients in intensive care rising to 97.
The number of people tested stood at 136,098.
Out of all Orange County cities, Santa Ana has the most cases at 1,267, followed by Anaheim with 1,120 cases. Many of the cases in both cities are tied to skilled nursing facilities.
Health Care Agency officials say 63 of the region’s fatalities involved skilled nursing home facility residents. The agency also reported that 786 residents 381 staffers in those facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.
Last week, Orange County CEO Frank Kim said that his staff is considering a plan to again allow passive uses at beaches that would include sunbathing “because it’s impossible to enforce anyway.”
According to Kim, the state is planning to open parking at beaches in the county and the county will follow for the beaches in its jurisdiction.
