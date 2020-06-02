



— An officer is in critical condition after been shot in Las Vegas late Monday night during the George Floyd protests. A second officer-involved shooting also occurred in downtown Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer was shot near the Circus Circus Hotel & Casino on the the Las Vegas Strip. Sources told CBS-affiliate KLAS-TV, the officer was in a physical altercation with another suspect when the suspect walked up and shot the officer in the back of the head.

The officer is on life-support, KLAS-TV reports. It’s unclear if the suspect was arrested.

Meanwhile, an armed man was shot by police outside the Federal Courthouse in the downtown area, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported early Tuesday.

KLAS-TV reports that officers fired on a suspect who had fired a shot at the courthouse. The suspect sustained multiple gunshot wounds but his condition was unknown, KLAS-TV reports.

Protesters have been rallying for days across the country over the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video pleading that he couldn’t breathe with a white police officer pressing his knee into his neck for several minutes before he stopped moving.

Police in Las Vegas said Monday that 338 people were arrested during three nights of protests. Officers used tear gas and pepper balls to disperse crowds late Saturday downtown and Sunday on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police said suspects were jailed despite a local court policy calling for most people accused of misdemeanor crimes to receive court summonses instead of time behind bars to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

