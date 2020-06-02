Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man wearing a uniform and impersonating the National Guard was arrested by Los Angeles police, authorities said Tuesday.
Police tell CBSLA a real Guard member noticed the man near the corner of First and Main in downtown L.A. around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
He noticed the suspect was wearing a uniform that didn’t look quite right and told police that man was taken into custody.
It wasn’t clear whether the suspect was armed, but he was being held on suspicion of manufacturing and distributing assault weapons.
