



Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer went on Yahoo Finance’s Influencers program with Andy Serwer and said that he doesn’t have much optimism that arenas and concert venues will be reopened anytime soon.

“I can’t see anybody agreeing to reopen arenas or concert venues in the foreseeable future,” said Ballmer. “So, I have to say that things will be fan-less, which, who knows what kind of experience that will be to watch on TV, and for the players.”

This response from Ballmer comes in the midst of reports that the NBA is getting closer to a potential return. From the latest reporting, the leading plan would see 22 teams gather in Orlando, Florida to play out the season at the Disney Wide World of Sports complex. Ballmer confirmed that the league is looking to Orlando to finish out this season saying “If there’s going to be a reopening, it will be in the Disney World complex.”

For Ballmer, whose Clippers sat second in the Western Conference behind the Lakers at the time of the pause, restarting the season would give the team an opportunity to compete for its first championship.