Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Good Samaritans have raised thousands of dollars for an innocent man whose car was set ablaze during the Van Nuys protests Monday over the death of George Floyd.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Good Samaritans have raised thousands of dollars for an innocent man whose car was set ablaze during the Van Nuys protests Monday over the death of George Floyd.
Jose Franco lost his car and phone in the fire, which was captured by Sky2 at around 4 p.m. in the 6100 block of Hazeltine Avenue.
Franco’s insurance was minimal, so his sister set up a GoFundMe page to go towards getting him a new car.
As of Tuesday morning, more than $25,100 has been raised from over 1,500 donors.
On Monday, an estimated 150 people were arrested for looting, vandalism and curfew violations in Hollywood, and another 30 were taken into custody in Van Nuys.