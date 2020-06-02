



In the video posted to social media, activist Courtney Nichole can be heard screaming at two women dressed in black to stop vandalizing businesses, saying that the protest was peaceful and their actions were not helping the movement.

“You’re tagging is Black Lives Matter, like, I appreciate your care, but I don’t appreciate your action on my behalf,” Nichole said. “And that’s just not what you do. You don’t do that on behalf of someone else. You don’t deface something on behalf of someone else.

“We have to heal, communicate, and talk and grow, hopefully, and that’s going to divide the agenda right now.”