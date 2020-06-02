SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A journalist for the Washington Examiner has deactivated her social media accounts after a video of her pretending to board up a Santa Monica business went viral.
In the video, the woman could be seen posing with a power drill in hand as a man took her photo. The woman then thanked a man and drove away in a black Mercedes.
The New York Times later confirmed the woman’s identity as UC Santa Barbara senior Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin.
As she walked back to the vehicle, the woman could be heard discussing her Instagram.
The video gained attention after being retweeted by Ava DuVernay who was then retweeted by LeBron James.
You know what? I’m… I think I’m gonna put Twitter away for a few minutes before I throw this phone across the room. pic.twitter.com/IfbFv1HvR2
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 2, 2020
😤😤😤😤😤😤🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/OD5hBqHPqS
— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 2, 2020
Following the backlash, her social media accounts were made private Monday before being deleted overnight.
Just a quick minor correction, it’s the woman filming and calling out Fiona that is saying “Lul boyfriends of instagram(usually pictures of guys taking pictures of their influencer S.O.), then adding sarcastically “Great job guys BLM!”