LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – What started as a photo opp with a teen and soldier arm in arm unexpectedly turned as a National Guardsman, stationed at the Pike Outlets where stores were looted Sunday, was suddenly moved to tears.

“When people see us in uniform with armored trucks, yeah we have robot faces and we don’t say anything but that’s just cause we have to keep our composure but nobody knows what we’re thinking,” said the unidentified Guardsman. “Trust me you have a lot of soldiers who are on your side. You have people in this uniform who want justice as well.”

19-year-old Jose Acosta came to the Long Beach business district on Monday to help clean up the mess from the previous day’s vandalism and looting. As he spoke to one of the Guardsmen standing by, the words he heard gave him a stunning moment of understanding

“It’s someone who you know, on the side that we think are wrong, right? And for him to be right here and tell us how he feels about the whole situation, you know it’s, they’re not all against us, you know?”

Long Beach city leaders say they will be pursuing anyone who stole from, vandalized or burned businesses. But today, volunteers like Acosta work to help those who were victimized put their businesses, and lives, back together.