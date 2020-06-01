LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman was shot and wounded by officers after they reportedly discovered her fatal stabbing another woman Sunday night in the Larchmont neighborhood of Los Angeles.
The incident occurred at around 9:25 p.m. in the 600 block of North Wilton Place.
According to Los Angeles police, officers responded to an assault to find one woman on top of another, stabbing her, police said.
“The officers became involved in an officer-involved shooting, the female suspect was struck by gunfire and was taken into custody without further incident,” LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told reporters.
The stabbing victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Lopez said. Her name was not released.
The suspect was taken to a hospital in stable condition. No officers were hurt.
The incident was not related to the George Floyd protests, police said, and there was still no word on a motive.
“We don’t believe this is in any way related to the protests,” Lopez said.