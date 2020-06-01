PALM DESERT (CBSLA) — Mosquitos infected with West Nile virus were discovered in Palm Desert, signaling the first detection of the virus so far this year in Riverside County.
The infected mosquitos were collected from two traps — one near the Shadow Mountain Folg Club on Portola Avenue and the other near Highway 74 and Mesa View Drive — officials with the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District said.
“Just one bite from an infected mosquito can make a person sick,” Tammy Gordon, a district spokesperson, said. “We need everyone to cover up and use repellent at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are the most active.”
Vector control and county health officials said there are no reported human cases of West Nile virus in California at the moment.
One in 150 people infected with the virus will require hospitalization. Severe symptoms include high fever, muscle weakness, neck stiffness, coma, paralysis, and possibly death.
Those at greatest risk include seniors and individuals with compromised immune systems.
Mosquito season in Southern California generally spans May to October.
