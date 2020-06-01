Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After days of unrest in Southern California, cities and counties again issued curfews Monday.
Countywide curfew at 5 p.m. – 6 a.m.
- Beverly Hills
Citywide curfew: 1 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.
- Burbank
Citywide curfew: 5 p.m. – 6 a.m.
- Culver City
Citywide curfew: 4 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.
- Glendale
Citywide curfew: 5 p.m. – 6 a.m.
- Long Beach
Business District curfew: 1 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Citywide curfew: 4 p.m. – 5 a.m.
- Santa Monica
Citywide curfew: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.
- West Hollywood
Citywide curfew: 4 p.m. – sunrise
ORANGE COUNTY
- Anaheim
Citywide curfew: 6 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.
- Costa Mesa
Citywide curfew: 7 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.
- Huntington Beach
Citywide curfew: 8 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.
Countywide curfew: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY
- San Bernardino
Citywide curfew: 6 p.m. to sunrise
- Fontana
Citywide curfew: 6 p.m. to sunrise
