LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After days of unrest in Southern California, cities and counties again issued curfews Monday.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY
Countywide curfew at 5 p.m. – 6 a.m.

  • Beverly Hills
    Citywide curfew: 1 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.
  • Burbank
    Citywide curfew: 5 p.m. – 6 a.m.
  • Culver City
    Citywide curfew: 4 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.
  • Glendale
    Citywide curfew: 5 p.m. – 6 a.m.
  • Long Beach
    Business District curfew: 1 p.m. – 5 a.m.
    Citywide curfew: 4 p.m. – 5 a.m.
  • Santa Monica
    Citywide curfew: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.
  • West Hollywood
    Citywide curfew: 4 p.m. – sunrise

ORANGE COUNTY

  • Anaheim
    Citywide curfew: 6 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.
  • Costa Mesa
    Citywide curfew: 7 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.
  • Huntington Beach
    Citywide curfew: 8 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY
Countywide curfew: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

  • San Bernardino
    Citywide curfew: 6 p.m. to sunrise
  • Fontana
    Citywide curfew: 6 p.m. to sunrise

