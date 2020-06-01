CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor Kendrick Sampson joined other Angelenos over the weekend in protests demanding justice after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other African Americans at the hand of police officers throughout the country.

Sampson, who has starred in ABC’s “How to Get Away with Murder” and HBO’s “Insecure,” shared on social media that police fired seven rubber bullets at him on Saturday.

“He didn’t try to ricochet the bullets of the ground,” Sampson said on Twitter. “He pointed the gun DIRECTLY AT ME. I actually got hit 7 times with rubber bullets and many with batons.”

Sampson reshared a video of his encounter with officers on social media, which was seen on CNN.

He said he had to be treated at an ER for his injuries, which he shared pictures of on Instagram.

Sampson described his activism in a Variety article published Monday titled, “Why I Am Protesting To Defund Police.”

Other celebrities posted online about their involvement in Black Lives Matter protests, including Ariana Grande, who tweeted, “We were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.”

Halsey, who tweeted about her experience protesting in the L.A. area as well, encouraged protesters to come prepared with medical supplies in case they get hit with rubber bullets.

Nick Cannon, Lil Yachty, J Cole and other top names were also pictured protesting in various cities.

