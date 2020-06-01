



— Actor Kendrick Sampson joined other Angelenos over the weekend in protests demanding justice after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other African Americans at the hand of police officers throughout the country.

Sampson, who has starred in ABC’s “How to Get Away with Murder” and HBO’s “Insecure,” shared on social media that police fired seven rubber bullets at him on Saturday.

“He didn’t try to ricochet the bullets of the ground,” Sampson said on Twitter. “He pointed the gun DIRECTLY AT ME. I actually got hit 7 times with rubber bullets and many with batons.”

#LAPD brutally attacked my friend #KendrickSampson today (he’s ok). They raised their BATONS against the right one. Because he will have all their jobs by Monday ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 @kendrick38 🖤🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/W10A5J0cxa — Steven Jones® (@iAMSTEVEJONES) May 31, 2020

Sampson reshared a video of his encounter with officers on social media, which was seen on CNN.

He said he had to be treated at an ER for his injuries, which he shared pictures of on Instagram.

Sampson described his activism in a Variety article published Monday titled, “Why I Am Protesting To Defund Police.”

Other celebrities posted online about their involvement in Black Lives Matter protests, including Ariana Grande, who tweeted, “We were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.”

hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage.

all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along.

we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.

cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER https://t.co/vD90CEtF94 pic.twitter.com/GZ6uKDfPM7 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 31, 2020

Halsey, who tweeted about her experience protesting in the L.A. area as well, encouraged protesters to come prepared with medical supplies in case they get hit with rubber bullets.

Alcohol, disinfectant, gauze for excessive bleeding, non stick gauze pads and medical tape, eye pads, butterfly bandages, cold packs, neosporin, bandage scissors, tweezers and ace bandages. https://t.co/p7UAuq5f8e — h (@halsey) June 1, 2020

Nick Cannon, Lil Yachty, J Cole and other top names were also pictured protesting in various cities.