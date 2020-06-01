SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County officials reported 162 additional coronavirus cases and one additional death over the weekend, bringing the county’s totals to 6,261 cases and 147 fatalities.
The number of people hospitalized remained at 230, with the number of patients in intensive care at 92.
As of Monday, 122,239 people had been tested and 2,548 have recovered.
Out of all Orange County cities, Santa Ana has the most cases at 1,214, followed by Anaheim with 1,063 cases. Many of the cases in both cities are tied to skilled nursing facilities.
Last week, Orange County CEO Frank Kim said that his staff is considering a plan to again allow passive uses at beaches that would include sunbathing “because it’s impossible to enforce anyway.”
According to Kim, the state is planning to open parking at beaches in the county and the county will follow for the beaches in its jurisdiction.
