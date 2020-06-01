Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) – More National Guard troops are headed to Southern California.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday another 1,100 Guard embers have been called up to Los Angeles and other cities across the state.
The move brings the total number of deployed troops statewide to more than 4,500.
When asked if there were any COVID-19 concerns over the mass gatherings that have occurred in the last several days, Newsom said testing continues statewide despite “current challenges”.
Guard troops were highly visible Sunday night in downtown L.A. just hours after they arrived in town this weekend.