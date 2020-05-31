HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — A demonstration that drew crowds of more than 500 people to Huntington Beach has been declared an unlawful assembly.
Huntington Beach police spokeswoman Angela Bennett said protesters started to block traffic on the Pacific Coast Highway as well as began to argue with one another. As a result, police have asked that the crowd disperse.
Despite the order, many of the demonstrators remained on scene as of 2:45 p.m. The protest started around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and was declared an unlawful assembly 1.5 hours later.
“We’re asking people to disperse,” Bennett said. “We have to get our people in place and follow through on the order.”
Business operators along Main Street were boarding up windows, City News Service reported.
For complete coverage of the situation in Minneapolis visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)