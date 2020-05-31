LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced the imposition of another citywide curfew for Sunday evening.
The curfew was expected to go into effect by 8 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Monday.
The curfew requires that protesters and everyone else be off the streets, or face possible arrest or enforcement. The only exceptions include those traveling to and from work, and emergency responders.
The curfew imposition follows another night of unrest with widespread looting and vandalism. Saturday’s protests resulted in 398 arrests, with charges that include burglary, looting, vandalism, failure to disperse, and numerous curfew violations.
Other cities, including Beverly Hills, instituted a similar curfew. Beverly Hills’ curfew will take effect at 1 p.m. for the business district and at 4 p.m. for the city through 5:30 a.m.