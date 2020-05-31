LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For a second night in a row, Southern California cities have joined other cities across the country that have issued curfews as demonstrations continue to break out in response to the death of George Floyd.
Los Angeles
Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced the imposition of a citywide curfew that will take effect at 8 p.m. Sunday through 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Beverly Hills
The city of Beverly Hills is instituting a similar curfew. It will take effect at 4 p.m. Sunday for the business district and 5 p.m. for the city to 5:30 a.m. Monday.
West Hollywood
The city of West Hollywood has implemented a daily curfew until further notice. It will take effect daily from 8 p.m. to sunrise.
Anyone out and about could face citation or arrest. Those traveling to and from work, as well as emergency responders will be exempt from the curfew.
