— A Los Angeles Police Department is conducting an investigation after a patrol cruiser was caught on camera striking at least two people during protests in downtown Los Angeles following the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

For complete coverage of the situation in Minneapolis visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.

A group of protesters were gathering around the LAPD SUV in Pershing Square around 3 p.m. when the vehicle began to accelerate.

The patrol vehicle appeared to strike at least two people before reversing and then speeding away.

LAPD responded to the incident in a tweet, saying they are investigating the collision:

“We are aware of video circulating on social media of an LAPD patrol vehicle involved in a traffic collision with a pedestrian, during one of several spontaneous protests occurring throughout the city. A traffic report was taken and the incident is under investigation.”

We are aware of video circulating on social media of an LAPD patrol vehicle involved in a traffic collision with a pedestrian, during one of several spontaneous protests occurring throughout the city. A traffic report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 1, 2020