



— LAPD Chief Michel Moore says he has mobilized his internal affairs unit to investigate any claims of excessive force or alleged misconduct stemming from this weekend’s arrests.

At an afternoon news conference Sunday, Moore said he was handing out his personal business cards to demonstrators who have complained of police conduct over the weekend.

“Today, to anyone who believes their rights were abused, I handed out my personal business cards to individuals who said ‘your actions are wrong,’ here’s my business card. I will take their complaint. I have mobilized our internal affairs. They are 24 hours a day. We will investigate any complaint of misconduct, any complaint of excessive force, any complaint of unlawful arrests,” he said.

“Do we have individual failures? Yes. And I will investigate each instance. And I will hold accountable those that violate that trust and my expectation,” he said.

He, himself, described an arrest he was engaged in Saturday involving a young woman who was looting at a 7-11 store with others.

“If she believes that that arrest was unlawful, that I abused my authority, the Board of Police Commissioners will hold me accountable,” Moore said. “I welcome that. I welcome that.”

In all, 398 arrests were made Saturday, with charges ranging from burglary to looting, vandalism, failure to disperse, felon in possession of a gun, and numerous curfew violations. Moore said five officers were injured, two of which were hospitalized. One of the officers required surgery stemming from a fractured skull.

