BREAKING:LAPD Patrol Cars Vandalized As Thousands Of George Floyd Protesters Converge In Fairfax District
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Beverly Hills, Downtown LA protests, George Floyd, Rodeo Drive


BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Protesters calling for justice in the death of George Floyd moved out of downtown Los Angeles to the city of Beverly Hills on Saturday evening.

For complete coverage of the situation in Minneapolis visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota

Several businesses on Rodeo Drive boarded-up stores to prevent against possible looting.

Just after 5:30 p.m., a group could be seen trying to breach the barrier and gain access to a Gucci store as others nearby tried to stop them.

Nearly half an hour later, some people were successful in breaking into an Alexander McQueen store and spraying graffiti on several other stores.

Police responded to the area minutes later and the groups began to scatter.

A curfew of 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. was put in place in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, following behind a similar curfew issued for part of downtown L.A.

Officials also urged residents and motorists to stay out of the area.

It appears the individuals who attempted to loot stores on Rodeo Drive were separate from the Black Lives Matter protesters who initially organized a peaceful gathering in L.A. and surrounding areas.

Comments

Leave a Reply