BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Protesters calling for justice in the death of George Floyd moved out of downtown Los Angeles to the city of Beverly Hills on Saturday evening.
Several businesses on Rodeo Drive boarded-up stores to prevent against possible looting.
Just after 5:30 p.m., a group could be seen trying to breach the barrier and gain access to a Gucci store as others nearby tried to stop them.
Nearly half an hour later, some people were successful in breaking into an Alexander McQueen store and spraying graffiti on several other stores.
Police responded to the area minutes later and the groups began to scatter.
A curfew of 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. was put in place in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, following behind a similar curfew issued for part of downtown L.A.
Officials also urged residents and motorists to stay out of the area.
Protestors are entering the city of Beverly Hills. Residents are urged to stay home & motorists should avoid area. https://t.co/O7f60IZRYi
— CityofBeverlyHills (@CityofBevHills) May 30, 2020
It appears the individuals who attempted to loot stores on Rodeo Drive were separate from the Black Lives Matter protesters who initially organized a peaceful gathering in L.A. and surrounding areas.