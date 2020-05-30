



— Demonstrators lit at least one trash can on fire and targeted businesses in downtown Los Angeles with looting as they protested the police killing of George Floyd.

As the night continued, officers declared an unlawful assembly and worked to have the crowd disperse. It remains unclear as of Saturday morning how many individuals were detained or arrested. At least six officers were believed to have been injured. Their current conditions were not known. It remains unclear how many protesters, if any, were injured.

For complete coverage of the situation in Minneapolis visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.

Images from Friday night showed protesters jumping across police cruisers, tossing feces and other objects at police, and breaking windows in the area. Looting then took place all night long from drugstores to Starbucks to jewelry stores and shoe stores.

Bill Navati, a business owner with a shoe store in the area, had his store looted and vandalized.

“I’ve been in downtown for more than 35 years and I’ve never seen such a thing. I’ve seen it during the riots, but not like that,” he said. “It’s bad. They looted everything, they looted everything. They broke all the windows and they took all the merchandise.”

Elsewhere, in Rancho Cucamonga, demonstrators marched and carried signs but law enforcement broke it up before it could get out of hand. That assembly was declared unlawful after protesters blocked the roadway. Overall, however, it remained largely peaceful.

Derek Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd.

Additional protests were expected for Saturday and through the weekend.